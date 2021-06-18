Celebrate Father’s Day at Topgolf Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Open is 300 miles away, but we have Topgolf Las Vegas around the corner on Harmon and Koval. If you are wondering what to do with your dad for Father’s Day, perhaps you can schedule a golf lesson that won’t break the bank.

With the hot temperatures, it’s a fun way to enjoy cool air conditioning and get some golf swings in at the same time. Topgolf Las Vegas also offers tasty dishes and refreshing drinks while you watch the U.S. Open on their large display screens.

Hector Mejia was getting golf lessons this morning from Lindsey Hoskins at Topgolf Las Vegas as she shared a couple of things Top Golf Las Vegas is planning for that Father’s Day.

Topgolf Las Vegas will be opening early at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 20. For more information, please visit their website here.

Father’s Day gift cards are also available with an offer of $20 bonus gameplay when you spend $75 dollars on dad.