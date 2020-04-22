Celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary virtually

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fifty years ago, on April 22, 20 million people took to the streets to wake up America and the world to environmental concerns threatening human health and the health of the planet. The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970.

Demonstrations, parades, protests and teach-ins were held around the country by millions of young college student activists and conservationists putting a spotlight on decades of industrialized air and water pollution, pesticides, toxic waste, threatened wildlife and other issues.

You can celebrate Earth Day virtually this year! The day is going digital, for a full 24 hours of action to help save the planet.

To donate, act, vote, or just education yourself, go to earthday.org.

Because many are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have put together a livestream for people to join in and celebrate.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH EARTH DAY LIVE

With many people staying home around the world, carbon dioxide emissions are expected to be the lowest since WWII.

Earth scientists say despite the reduction of air pollution, it will be short-lived once stay-at-home restrictions are lifted, and it will not help climate change in the long term.

Additionally, funding for clean energy may be threatened by the economic losses.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Venetian Resort pulled together 5 quick tips to help further protect Planet Earth, even while indoors:

01: Flip the switch

Experts say that energy conservation is one of the most important things you can do to reduce your carbon footprint. It is often estimated that lighting accounts for about 12% of a typical residential utility bill. While you are spending more time at home, pay attention to what is left “on” around you. When you leave a room, flip the switch and turn off the power. Also, with more late-night TV binges, it’s easier to fall asleep with the TV on. Current EnergyStar models are pretty efficient, but older TVs can consume as much as 400W. Every little bit counts.

02: Waste not

While cooking more at home, get into a habit of using food before it spoils, and repurposing leftovers for additional meals. Food waste is a big topic at The Venetian Resort. In fact, we were challenged by the EPA to reduce our food waste by 50 percent over the next decade, a goal we are well on our way to achieving. In the United States, food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply. This isn’t just a big waste of money, but the need for food around the world is staggering. In addition, wasted food adds to the amount of CO2 being created in landfills.

03: Eat less meat

It looks like 2020 will be the year that plant-based foods hit a height of popularity. Even devout meat eaters can now enjoy an occasional vegetarian meal or “meat-free Monday.” Scientists say that eliminating red meat – even if it’s just for two or three days a week – can have a significant impact on reducing your carbon footprint.

04: Recycle away

This can sometimes feel like a game. How much of your daily trash can be recycled, or otherwise diverted from the landfill? By actively sorting our trash, The Venetian Resort diverts 27 types of items from landfills and between 55-60% of our waste. How high can you get your recycling rate? The national average is 32% and the Nevada state average is 23%. Check local websites for specific details about items that can be recycled. In general, you can recycle more than you may be aware, from batteries to paper to automobiles.

05: Replace Your filters

Here’s something you almost never have time for during normal circumstances – regularly cleaning or replacing the air filters in your home. According to the Department of Energy, replacing a dirty air filter with a clean one can reduce energy consumption by as much as 15%. Dirty filters make your air conditioning system work harder and run longer than necessary. Did you know that your HVAC system is typically responsible for approximately half your energy bill? It makes the effort definitely worthwhile.

Message from Venetian Resort: Thank you for doing what you can to help show love for our planet. We are pleased to work alongside with the industry-leading sustainability program at The Venetian Resort.