Celebrate Chinese New Year and ring in the Year of the Rat with fun offerings, events in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has a calendar chock full of delectable and exciting offerings to celebrate the Chinese New Year. We’re ringing in the year of the rat in style, and you won’t want to miss what’s in store.

Several venues will be decked out in stunning Chinese fare, including the annual celebratory dragon display at The Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace. The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ Lunar New Year Display will debut Jan. 11 and be on display through March 7.

The fun doesn’t stop there, though! Additional displays include:

The Venetian and The Palazzo’s collaboration : 2,000-pound golden rodent sculpture: Debuts Jan. 15

: 2,000-pound golden rodent sculpture: Debuts Jan. 15 MGM Grand : Lunar New Year spectacle complete with displays of floral decor and panda bears, featuring 1,400 yellow chrysanthemums grown specifically for MGM Grand: Jan. 15-Feb. 4

: Lunar New Year spectacle complete with displays of floral decor and panda bears, featuring 1,400 yellow chrysanthemums grown specifically for MGM Grand: Jan. 15-Feb. 4 The Shops at Crystals : 25-foot-tall and 55-foot-long custom-designed Golden Dragon: Debuts Jan. 17

: 25-foot-tall and 55-foot-long custom-designed Golden Dragon: Debuts Jan. 17 Wynn Las Vegas: two eight-foot golden dragons outside, 45-foot-long silk dragons in the main atrium flying above 7,000 orange, yellow and red mums, begonias and calandivas and 60 tangerine trees

Aside from the brilliant displays, there will be myriad entertainment offerings, as well. From celebrations downtown to traditional dance performances, there’s something for everyone.

CNY in the Desert parade : The 9th Annual Las Vegas Spring Festival Parade, sponsored again by the Vegas Golden Knights, will dazzle the public on Jan. 25. There will be a family-friendly after party featuring lion dances, a youth hockey clinic with the VGK, martial arts demonstrations, traditional Chinese music performances and folk dances.

: The 9th Annual Las Vegas Spring Festival Parade, sponsored again by the Vegas Golden Knights, will dazzle the public on Jan. 25. There will be a family-friendly after party featuring lion dances, a youth hockey clinic with the VGK, martial arts demonstrations, traditional Chinese music performances and folk dances. The Venetian and The Palazzo : A Chinese fan dance will captivate the public Jan. 25. The dance will be followed by the annual eye-dotting ceremony and ceremonial lion dance. Visit the resorts’ website for information on additional events, including a Chinese drummer parade and more.

: A Chinese fan dance will captivate the public Jan. 25. The dance will be followed by the annual eye-dotting ceremony and ceremonial lion dance. Visit the resorts’ website for information on additional events, including a Chinese drummer parade and more. Fashion Show Las Vegas : Get into a Zen state of mind during the Yoga for Locals event on Jan. 25. The venue will also host a Chinese New Year celebration on Jan. 26, featuring a customary lion and dragon dance on stilts, lantern light show and more.

: Get into a Zen state of mind during the Yoga for Locals event on Jan. 25. The venue will also host a Chinese New Year celebration on Jan. 26, featuring a customary lion and dragon dance on stilts, lantern light show and more. The Cosmopolitan : A special dragon and lion dance will make its way from the Las Vegas Boulevard entrance to the first floor of the Boulevard Tower on Jan. 28.

: A special dragon and lion dance will make its way from the Las Vegas Boulevard entrance to the first floor of the Boulevard Tower on Jan. 28. Wynn Las Vegas : The resort will host a dragon dance on Jan. 25, as well as a fun shopping event at select retail outlets in Wynn and Encore Esplanades and Wynn Plaza.

: The resort will host a dragon dance on Jan. 25, as well as a fun shopping event at select retail outlets in Wynn and Encore Esplanades and Wynn Plaza. Rampart Casino : The casino’s festivities will encompass a lion dance on Jan. 25, bamboo plant giveaway on Jan. 27, commemorative Year of the Rat $5 chips and $5,000 red envelope table games drum giveaway on Feb. 4.

: The casino’s festivities will encompass a lion dance on Jan. 25, bamboo plant giveaway on Jan. 27, commemorative Year of the Rat $5 chips and $5,000 red envelope table games drum giveaway on Feb. 4. Caesars Entertainment Resorts : From Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, nine lion dances will take place across the hospitality and entertainment giant’s resorts. The resorts will also feature elaborate decorative displays in their lobbies and common areas. Participating locations are Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, Caesars Place, Harrah’s Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Flamingo Las Vegas, The Cromwell and Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino

: From Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, nine lion dances will take place across the hospitality and entertainment giant’s resorts. The resorts will also feature elaborate decorative displays in their lobbies and common areas. Participating locations are Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, Caesars Place, Harrah’s Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Flamingo Las Vegas, The Cromwell and Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino MGM Resorts International : Dragon and lion dances will take place on Jan. 25 at MGM Grand and Park MGM, Jan. 26 at Aria Resort & Casino and Jan. 27 at Bellagio Hotel & Casino

: Dragon and lion dances will take place on Jan. 25 at MGM Grand and Park MGM, Jan. 26 at Aria Resort & Casino and Jan. 27 at Bellagio Hotel & Casino Tropicana Las Vegas : A lion and dragon dance will be held on Jan. 29.

: A lion and dragon dance will be held on Jan. 29. The Shops at Crystals : The Country’s largest Yusheng noodle toss will take place on Jan. 26. What exactly does this entail? Store managers will gather and toss noodles in unison as a symbol of prosperity!

: The Country’s largest Yusheng noodle toss will take place on Jan. 26. What exactly does this entail? Store managers will gather and toss noodles in unison as a symbol of prosperity! The Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace : Students from the Meadows School will perform a traditional dragon parade throughout the shops on Jan. 29 for the 24th consecutive year.

: Students from the Meadows School will perform a traditional dragon parade throughout the shops on Jan. 29 for the 24th consecutive year. Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters: The company will offer 8 percent discounts, and its helicopters will be decorated in red and gold. The discounts will be offered from Jan. 22 to Feb. 8.

Don’t worry, there will be plenty of food to go around! Your taste buds are in for a delicious time with several restaurants tossing together some mouthwatering menus. Participating eateries include:

The Cosmopolitan : China Poblano by José Andrés, Red Plate

: China Poblano by José Andrés, Red Plate Caesars Palace : Beijing Noodle No. 9, MR. CHOW, Bacchanal Buffet

: Beijing Noodle No. 9, MR. CHOW, Bacchanal Buffet The Venetian : Mott 32, Hong Kong Café

: Mott 32, Hong Kong Café Wynn Las Vegas : Wing Lei, Red 8

: Wing Lei, Red 8 Gold Coast Hotel : Ping Pang Pong Restaurant

: Ping Pang Pong Restaurant MGM Resorts International : Lemongrass and Blossom at ARIA Resort & Casino, Morimoto Las Vegas and Avenue Café at MGM Grand

: Lemongrass and Blossom at ARIA Resort & Casino, Morimoto Las Vegas and Avenue Café at MGM Grand Tropicana Las Vegas : Red Lotus Asian Kitchen

: Red Lotus Asian Kitchen Palms Casino Resort : Tim Ho Wan

: Tim Ho Wan Bellagio Resort & Casino : Jasmine

: Jasmine Mandalay Bay: Noodle Shop

While the festivities are still a few weeks away, we hope this guide, courtesy the City of Las Vegas, helps you plan ringing in the Year of the Rat!