Celebrate 40 days of Halloween at Scare at Town Square

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You don’t have to wait until Oct. 31 to celebrate Halloween! Scare at Town Square will kick off a 40-day celebration of the year’s spookiest day on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The pop-up offers guests 15,000-square-feet of immersive activities, from a haunted maze to custom cocktails at a speakeasy. You will find all these attractions spread across four unique destinations: Get Out!, Face Your Fears, Zoe and Stage Fright.

So, what do each of these lands encompass? Check out the list below.

  • Get Out!: Home of the Haunted Maze, where trapped guests will have to find their way through tight spaces, dead ends and a few terrifying surprises.
  • Face Your Fears: The perfect destination for Instagram and photography enthusiasts who want to face their fears. You’ll just about everything, including creepy crawlies, demonic clowns and much more.
  • Zoe: The ultimate horror movie escape experience. Players will solve puzzles and mysteries with the end goal of releasing Zoe, the attraction’s namesake character.
  • Stage Fright: The epicenter for Halloween fanatics craving live entertainment. Live shows will provide a variety of experiences, from dark arts magic to body painting and special makeup and storytelling programs.

Visitors can get their scare on starting next Wednesday at 7 p.m. Scare at Town Square will be open daily through Nov. 10. Admission prices are as follows:

  • General Admission: $35
  • 40-day, all-access VIP passes: $125

To save a little bit of cash and receive 20 percent off, make your purchase before Monday, Sept. 30, using code 1st2scare.

For more information, please visit Scare at Town Square’s website.

