LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Grammy Awards will be live from Las Vegas for the first time on Sunday at the MGM Grand.

8 News Now spoke to singer, rapper, and record producer CeeLo Green about what to expect from the show.

Green has won five Grammy Awards himself and has been nominated 18 times.

“I remember just being excited. I got a cool new outfit made, all leather and fur, and I was looking cool and had my pretty young thang with me, and we did the red carpet. I wasn’t disappointed at all, I was just happy to be acknowledged,” Green said.

8 News Now asked Green, a former Song of the Year winner, who he thinks will take the award home this year.

“I feel like it’s gonna be a toss up between ‘Peaches’ and ‘Kiss Me More,’ Doja Cat, and I’m gonna even go with Doja Kat on this one,” he answered.

But, Green said, he thinks there is a generation gap between when he grew up in the 90s and the current crop of young artists taking music by storm.

“Musical generations, as they evolve, sometimes we lose sight of things that should remain in your heart historically, but I am just one of those admirers of art and culture,” he said.

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are two of the young artists nominated in the big four categories this year, and either could pull a rare quadruple win.