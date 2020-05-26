CDC warns hungry rats are searching for food amid COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beware of rats: That’s the latest notice from the Centers For Disease Control. Ever since COVID-19, jurisdictions have closed or limited service at restaurants and other commercial establishments to help limit the spread of the virus. Rodents rely on the food and waste generated by these establishments to maintain life.

However, community-wide closures have led to a decrease in food available to rodents, especially in dense commercial areas. So now rodents such as rats, are in search of new sources of food.

The CDC says some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity.

The CDC says residents and business owners should eliminate conditions that may attract and support rodent presence.

Preventive actions are as follow:

Sealing up access into homes and businesses

Removing debris and heavy vegetation

Keeping garbage in tightly covered bins,

Removing pet and bird food from yards

