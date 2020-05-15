CDC warns about childhood illness linked to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CDC issued a warning Friday about a rare childhood illness that may be linked to the coronavirus. While it’s treatable, it’s potentially deadly.

Currently, there are no known cases in Nevada but there are 200 nationwide.

“This is serious. Fortunately it has not been common but it’s very serious,” said Dr. Jay Fisher, medical director of the pediatric emergency department, UMC Children’s Hospital.

Doctors in Nevada are on the look out for “multisystem inflamatory syndrome” also known as MISC in children.

“It unfortunately can inflame important organs of the body like the heart and brain and liver and kidneys and can injure the body pretty significantly so we have to be careful,” Dr. Fisher said.

He says he joining other medical experts on national calls, tracking the rare illness.

It’s believed the illness may be linked to COVID-19. It presents symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease.

Here’s what parents should look out for at home.

“A bright red rash that’s variable in nature. It can have swollen lymph glands, inflammation of the whites in the eyes. A lot of irritability and inflammation of the extremities and the mouth,” Dr. Fisher said.

He adds the symptoms tend to manifest themselves later in the course of the illness probably five to seven days after the infection.