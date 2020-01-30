Clark County resident in isolation, tested for coronavirus after return from China

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested a patient in Las Vegas for the coronavirus. The patient is in isolation after recently returning from China. Global travelers are arriving to our city with virus on their minds.

Tourists visiting from Taiwan are wearing masks because of their concern.

“We want to wear mask every day in Las Vegas,” stated Pin Hui Wang. “We just worry about the disease spreading in the United States because a lot of people traveling from China.”

Information card the CDC has provided airports in wake of coronavirus

A Clark County resident was tested for the virus Wednesday morning. The patient flew back to Las Vegas Jan. 14 after a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the illness.

The traveler fell ill just days later.

“As far as we know, this individual did not show symptoms while they were traveling,” noted Dr. Vit Kraushaar, a medical investigator.

The patient is in isolation at an unknown hospital. It’s not known how long the patient showed symptoms before going to the hospital on Jan. 24.

Symptoms usually show between two and 14 days.

“Should this person become a confirmed case by the CDC, our disease investigators will follow up with close personal contacts of this patient to reach out to them to address symptoms and travel history,” said Community Health Division Director Dr. Mike Johnson.

As of now, the health district says people should not be concerned if they have not been to China.

“We were a bit skeptical, especially in the airport. You got loads of people wearing masks,” revealed Daniel Tyler, who is visiting from Whales.

Tyler just learned about possible cases in the United Kingdom. He said the virus is a concern but won’t stop his travels, “It is definitely on my mind.”

Test results on the patient should be back Thursday or Friday.