CDC report: Clark County among worst nationwide for COVID-19 cases and deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new look at COVID-19 data from the CDC shows Clark County among a few counties nationwide with the highest numbers of cases and deaths.

The data from the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6 show cases and deaths as collected by the Centers for Disease Control, which relies on local health agencies for the information.

Data from Wednesday, Jan. 6, included 3,407 COVID-19 cases in Nevada — a record level for the state since the pandemic began. Data from Tuesday, Jan. 5, included a report of 60 deaths — also a record.

Few counties nationwide are on both maps.

The desert Southwest is prominent with high numbers of both cases and deaths, along with some Metro areas around the country including Houston and Chicago.