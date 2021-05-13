CDC relaxed mask recommendations leaves Las Vegans with mixed reactions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After CDC officials announced new, relaxed mask recommendations for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Las Vegans shared their reactions with 8 News Now Thursday.

“I got texts, emails, everyone is so excited,” Cherie Greer said of the news. “And we are celebrating.”

Some said they had been waiting for this change, while others claimed to be not quite ready for it.

“I believe that people should continue to wear their masks,” Chasity Carroll said conversely.

Dean of UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine Dr. Marc J. Kahn called these relaxed requirements a sign we’re learning more about the virus and vaccine effectiveness.

“I think this news tells our population,” Dr. Kahn explained of Thursday’s announcement. “That things are getting closer to a normal state.”

“The growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people,” Dr. Kahn added. “Aren’t able to transmit the virus that effectively.”

However, he said it’s important for anyone who hasn’t gotten their shots to keep wearing face coverings.

“If you care about your fellow human being,” Dr. Kahn said. “You are going to follow the rules.”

He also called cleanliness crucial to ward off any other illnesses.

“Wearing masks, yes does protect against these other viral infections,” Dr. Kahn explained. “So, as we relax mask requirements, I think we will see an increase in colds and things.”

Therefore, as we inch toward a post-pandemic world, many said they are ready to embrace whatever comes next.

“I’m going to encourage those that are not vaccinated,” Kimberly Shingles told 8 News Now. “To get vaccinated.”

“Moving in the right direction,” Greer concluded of the latest changes.

Under Nevada’s latest guidelines, private businesses are allowed to confirm anyone’s vaccination status, but this is not required.

Businesses can also choose to keep more restrictive mask rules in place.