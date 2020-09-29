CDC recommends virtual, small gatherings for Thanksgiving this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to gather together, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants people to rethink that this year.

The agency suggests gathering around the computer screen for virtual dinners with less personal contact due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For those planning on traveling, the CDC suggests getting a COVID-19 test before and after the trip.

It also recommends ditching the traditional, crowded Black Friday hunt for deals, and instead, shop online.

To read the CDC’s suggestion for celebrating Thanksgiving this year, click HERE.