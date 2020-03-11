CDC provides over $6.5 million to Nevada for COVID-19 response

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CDC is awarding millions of dollars to state and local partners to support the COVID-19 response. Nevada will receive over $6.5 million of the $560 million funding that will be distributed nationwide.

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.” CDC

On Friday, March 6, Pres. Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020. It contains $8.3 billion, which provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat.

A state-by-state breakdown is available here.