CDC offers tips for disinfecting as areas reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CBS) — As communities around the U.S. start to reopen more public places, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it is important to clean and disinfect high-traffic areas.

The CDC stresses that cleaning and disinfecting public places will be important in reducing the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. The virus can live on some objects and surfaces for a few hours to a few days, according to the agency.

The CDC suggests using soap and water, and then an EPA-approved disinfectant on frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Some frequently touched surfaces that should be disinfected regularly are:

• Tables

• Doorknobs

• Light switches

• Countertops

• Handles

• Desks

• Phones

• Keyboards

• Toilets

• Faucets and sinks

• Gas pump handles

• Touch screens

• ATM machines

The agency says you should continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering and wash your hands frequently.

For more guidance from the CDC, click HERE. For a full list of EPA-approved disinfectants, click HERE.

