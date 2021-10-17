CDC issues holiday guidance urging masks, vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for the upcoming holiday season Friday.

“Holiday traditions are important for families and children. There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health. Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible,” the CDC noted in new guidance issued Friday.

In the guidance, which mirrored much of what Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said about Halloween, the best way to safely celebrate is by being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to the CDC, masks indoors, social distancing, and outdoor gatherings are the best way to make this holiday gathering safe.

“By working together, we can enjoy safer holidays, travel, and protect our own health as well as the health of our family and friends,” CDC said.

The guidelines are less detailed and strict than last year’s holiday season.