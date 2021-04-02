CDC issues health advisory for link between Real Water, hepatitis cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Risks of contracting a form of hepatitis prompted the CDC to issue a Health Alert Network Advisory for Real Water on Wednesday.

The advisory for health care providers and health departments comes after reports of at least five severe illnesses, several lawsuits and a warning about the product by the FDA and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is assisting the SNHD in investigating a potential link between these illnesses and the consumption of an alkaline water product called ‘Real Water’ and other possible etiologies.”

The CDC warning advises “a high index of suspicion of acute non-viral hepatitis” and instructs clinicians to report any cases to their local health authority.

The Las Vegas-based company issued a statement on Friday, March 19, saying it was notified of a potential problem with its water on March 16 and that the problem dated back to November 2020.

“Information to date from the preliminary epidemiologic investigation supports that there is a strong link between these cases of acute non-viral hepatitis and Real Water alkaline water,” according to the CDC.

“The FDA advises consumers, restaurants, and retailers not to drink, cook with, sell, or serve Real Water alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses. Further, FDA advises that Real Water not be given to pets,” according to the CDC.