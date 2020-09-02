CDC implements national eviction moratorium; will go into effect when state moratorium ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A national eviction moratorium, implemented by the CDC, is leaving a lot of people wondering if this will impact Nevada renters.

The national eviction moratorium expires on December 31st. It does not apply to states that have a moratorium already in place.

That being said, since Nevada’s expires in 43 days according to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, the national moratorium would then kick in. This means, renters impacted by COVID-19 could not be evicted at all this year.

The CDC has the power to do this, because they claim this is to mitigate the spread of the virus.

8 News Now spoke to the president of the Las Vegas REALTORS, Thomas Blanchard who says problems could get worse if something isn’t done for landlords.

“We need to start looking at the landlord and providing them the assistance that they need to allow those tenants to be able to stay in those homes,” Blanchard said.

There are requirements for the CDC’s moratorium.

Renters must have an income of less than $99,000 a person and $198,000 for couples

You must have tried to get government assistance to make payments

You must prove COVID-19 hardship and demonstrate how you are likely to become homeless if evicted

Under the CDC order, landlords are still able to pursue evictions not related to COVID-19 hardships.