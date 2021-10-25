CDC gives green light to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CDC has given the green light for people to mix their COVID-19 vaccines. According to medical experts, all three current brands are safe.

Many are wondering if you get more or less protection from mixing vaccines. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson are currently the only approved brands.

An epidemiologist at UNLV tells 8NewsNow that all three have different sequences, but at the end of the day, our bodies react to them in the same way. This was a step that was expected as things continue to evolve.

“Every mix-and-match combination resulted in an increase in antibodies, some more than others, but sometimes that increase really doesn’t mean anything. So, I think we are still learning about it. And it’s hard to say if you got this vaccine first, you should get this one second because that’s the best protection. And the target is changing as well. When we started Delta didn’t exist,” Brian Labus, UNLV epidemiologist said.

As we roll in the colder months of the year, the CDC is also urging people to get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 shot. The CDC says the mixing of vaccine brands is permitted – and will cause no harm.

Regarding booster shots, Labus says the CDC is open to mixing vaccine brands but is not pushing for it.

Labus says the protection is the same.

Another good reminder, COVID vaccines are not currently an annual shot. If you are eligible for the booster shot, Labus recommends it as we await guidance from the CDC.