CDC: First case of Coronavirus reported in US

An airport staff member uses a temperature gun to check people leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Heightened precautions were being taken in China and elsewhere Tuesday as governments strove to control the outbreak of a novel coronavirus that threatens to grow during the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. has now confirmed its first case of the new Coronavirus that appeared in Wuhan, China last month. The CDC is only identifying the patient as a male U.S. resident.

He is currently in isolation at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington.

The man recently traveled from Wuhan to Washington, but said he did not attend the animal markets where many of the patients were infected.

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Officials are compiling a list of people the patient may have had contact with since his return to the U.S.

CDC is closely monitoring an outbreak of 2019 novel #coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Get the latest updates from CDC for

✈️Travelers to and from Wuhan, China

🏫State & local health departments

👩‍⚕️Healthcare providers

👨‍🔬Laboratorians

❓The interested publichttps://t.co/xo3y1InZCv — CDC (@CDCgov) January 20, 2020

The Wuhan Coronavirus, which has killed six people and sickened hundreds, can spread person to person, but not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.