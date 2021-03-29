CDC extends national eviction moratorium through June 30

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centers for Disease Control has extended the national ban on evictions through the end of June. The current ban was set to expire in two days.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension further preventing the eviction of tenants who are unable to make rental payments.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Walensky in a statement.



