CDC: Estimated 19M+ flu-related illnesses over last 3 months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CDC has released new preliminary data about the impact of the current flu season. The agency estimates that between October and the end of January, there were between 19 to 26 million flu-related illnesses in the U.S., as well as up to 25,000 deaths.

The CDC has a couple of warnings about this data. They say it is preliminary and there many be even more cases.

Also, these are estimated ranges that were calculated using weekly surveillance data, along with data from prior seasons.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, there were 828 influenza-associated hospitalizations and 13 deaths in Clark County, as of Jan. 25. Those results include one pediatric death.