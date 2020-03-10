CDC confirms first positive COVID-19 case in Washoe County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first COVID-19 case in Washoe County has been confirmed positive by the CDC. This is the first positively-confirmed case in Nevada.

Washoe County Health District (WCHD) announced their first ‘presumptive positive’ case on Thursday, March 5. Health officials told the public that the man, in his 50s, was linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship outbreak.

The man has a family member who is a student at Huffaker Elementary School in Reno, Nev. The family member and 13 other Huffaker students were tested for COVID-19 and all tests came back negative.

WCHD is still waiting to hear from the CDC on the county’s second presumptive positive case.

The CDC has not yet confirmed the two ‘presumptive positive’ cases in Clark County.

To watch Washoe County Health District’s full press conference on the first confirmed case, click here.