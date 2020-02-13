CDC: Another coronavirus infection confirmed in California

SAN DIEGO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 14th case of the new coronavirus in the United States has been discovered in California, according to the CDC.

The federal agency announced on Wednesday that the latest case was in San Diego. Officials say the patient is among a group of people who were under a federal quarantine order after returning on a State Department chartered flight. This is the second person in federal quarantine to test positive for coronavirus; the first patient was being housed in a separate facility.

“At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility,” said CDC on-site team lead Dr. Chris Braden. “But CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus.”

The coronavirus virus first originated in China and then started spreading worldwide. It was recently given the name COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.