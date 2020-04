LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District’s spring break starts Monday, April 6. In a letter sent for CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, teachers and students will be off, but the food distribution sites will remain open at various schools throughout the valley.

During spring break, distribution centers will be open from 9 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Distance learning for students will resume on April 14.