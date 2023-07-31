LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new school year starts on Monday and with that comes a change to Clark County School District’s grading policy.

The change announced on Thursday, July 27, 2023, removes the equitable grading scale for individual assignments and applies it to the overall grade for the high school level. It also includes a new deadline of five days for all missing work at all school levels.

The new grading system goes back to 2021 when CCSD removed behavior from the grading process. Something the district said made the scale more equitable. Those behaviors included not counting late work or disrupting the class when factoring in an academic grade. They also expanded the grading scale.

CCSD said the changes and grading system ensure an accurate reflection of the student’s knowledge and skills by minimizing the impact of non-academic factors.

The teacher’s union, the Clark County Education Association, said the district should go back to the drawing board with its grading system as a whole.

“This is just another attempt to change a failed policy,” Dr. Brenda Pearson of the CCEA said. “We don’t have any details on how this is really going to change the process.”

The biggest issue the union said is the inflating of grades with this grading scale which they said raises the graduation rates and proficiency scores.

“What we need to know is what students know and what they don’t know so they can enter their future prepared,” Dr. Pearson said.

The changes to the CCSD grading policy go into effect with the start of the new school year. 8 News Now reached out to CCSD about the concerns of CCEA and for a chance for an interview about this story.

