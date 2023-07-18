LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The first of several Clark County School District summer town hall events, “Java with Jara” took place on Tuesday afternoon at a local coffee shop.

As CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara listened to community concerns inside the coffee shop, outside members of the Clark County Education Association held a protest for higher wages among other topics under negotiation.

“I’ve been in the district for 26 years, I’ve not received, ever, a cost of living raise that is commensurate with the actual cost of living,” Kelly Edgar a teacher at Lois and Jerry Tarkanian Middle School told 8 News Now at the protest. “Since I began teaching here in 1997, my pay has been frozen more times than I can count, my healthcare premiums have skyrocketed.”

Overall Dr. Jara felt Tuesday’s event went well and said he enjoyed the feedback he received from parents, business leaders, and staff.

“We’re going to continue this, this is something that to me, for them to hear from me instead of the news, reading the paper, hearing directly from me and they get the true stories,” Jara told 8 News Now regarding future “Java with Jara” events.

He also touched on the protest held outside the coffee shop on Tuesday.

“They have their freedom of speech and they have their right to protest but I do the bargaining legally, at the bargaining table. I don’t bargain in public, I think that is obstruction and not really the facts,” he added. “I’d love to continue the conversations. I know my chief negotiator is ready to have this discussion at the bargaining table where it is supposed to be.”

Four more “Java with Jara” events will be held throughout July at select CCSD schools and local coffee shops around the valley.

For more information on how you can register for the events click HERE.