LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The final day of classes for The Clark County School District wrapped up on Monday with a special message from Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

During the nearly two-minute message, Dr. Jara congratulated the Class of 2023.

“Your hard work and determination have brought you to this significant accomplishment,” he said.

He also thanked all students for their hard work during the 2022-2023 school year which he described as “a journey of growth, resilience, and achievements.”

Dr. Jara also spoke about the upcoming summer school session which is expected to begin on May 30.

“To all our students, I thank you for bringing curiosity, creativity, and a unique perspective to our classrooms every single day,” Dr. Jara stated. “Make sure you are safe as you enjoy time with your loved ones and embrace the joy of learning outside of our classrooms.”

Classes for the 2023-2024 CCSD school year begin on Monday, August 7.