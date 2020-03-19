CCSD’s first COVID-19 case reported at Las Vegas elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first COVID-19 case in the Clark County School District has been reported in Las Vegas. A member of Lomie G. Heard Elementary School tested presumptive positive, according to a statement sent to families.

The correspondence reads in part:

“The Clark County School District has learned that a member of the Lomie G. Heard Elementary School family is a presumptive positive for coronavirus.

We are working with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to identify anyone with close contact to the person while following federal privacy laws. Those in close contact with the patient will be contacted by SNHD.

Deep cleaning of the campus has already begun and the campus, like all Clark County School District schools, will remain closed through April 13, 2020.”

The school district said it will provide the community additional information as it becomes available.

There are currently 95 cases of the coronavirus reported in Nevada.