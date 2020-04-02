CCSD’s facility service staffers receive memo to return to work as early as April 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Facilities Services Unit sent out a detailed memo Tuesday to the members of its team informing them that essential employees who are not able to perform their work from home would have to report to work effective April 1, 2020.

The statement said:

“The safety and health of our employees remains our top priority. Special arrangements, such as limiting the number of custodians per school per shift, have been set in place to adhere to social distancing and other health guidance provided by health authorities on COVID-19.”

CCSD has informed bargaining units and is following information outlined in the state’s Declaration of Emergency.

Normal leave processes, such as sick, personal, or vacation leave, apply for any employee who cannot be available during a workday.