LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. Jesus Jara, superintendent of the Clark County School District, addressed the investigation of an incident involving an apparent takedown of a student by CCSD police.

As part of his statement on Monday, Dr. Jara called on the CCSD police chief to conduct a complete review of the department’s “use of force” policy and protocols.

Thursday’s incident was captured on video near Durango High School.

CCSD police responded to a possible shooting call, but instead found a group of teenagers walking near a strip mall, according to 8 News Now sources.

In the video, a group of teenagers appeared to be recording the officers while they were dealing with another teenager, however, that is when things apparently escalated.

The video also appeared to show an officer walking toward a student wearing a hoodie, placing him in a chokehold, and then throwing him down on the ground. The video appears to show the officer placing his knee on the student’s back.

While having his knee on the student’s back, the video shows the officer apparently pushing another student away from him saying, “Back the f— up, back the f— up.”

That student told 8 News Now that he and his friends were walking to Durango High School from a shopping center around the corner to go to track practice. That is when police approached them, the student said.

The student also told 8 News Now that he was not arrested and went to the hospital after the incident.

This is the second time Dr. Jara has addressed the incident. On Friday, he voiced concern with “how one of the students was treated” upon reviewing the video that captured the incident.

The full statement released by Dr. Jara on Monday can be found below.

“In light of the recent incident near one of our schools, I have spoken with and I am directing Clark County School District Chief of Police Mike Blackeye to conduct a complete review of the Department’s Use of Force policy and protocols. The relationship between our police officers and students must be one of mutual respect for the inherent dignity of every person and respect for the laws and policies that govern all of us. Because of our actions, the children of our community and their families must believe that they will be respected, treated with dignity, and safe while at our schools or interacting with our employees. Anything less is simply unacceptable.”

Dr. Jesus F. Jara, Clark County School District Superintendent