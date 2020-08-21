CCSD’s distance learning tool, Canvas, down for service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Canvas, the distance learning tool that Clark County School District teachers will use for their virtual classrooms to teach lessons, is currently down for “routine service,” according to the school district.

This caused some panic among teachers who are down to the wire preparing lessons for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24.

Please be advised that Canvas is conducting routine service on teacher enrollments in courses; therefore, courses are temporarily unavailable for teachers to view. The content remains in the system and will become viewable when the service is completed later this morning. — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) August 21, 2020

The issue was reported before 10 a.m. Friday morning as teachers were unable to access the the system. Some worried the work they had already done might be lost, but CCSD said any content in the system will be “viewable when the service is completed.”

CCSD said students will not be able to access Canvas course content until Monday when school starts.