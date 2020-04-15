CCSD’s deputy superintendent accepts school district superintendent job in Marion County, Florida

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Deputy Superintendent for the Clark County School District will be leaving the Silver State for the Sunshine State. CCSD School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara sent the following statement about Dr. Diane Gullett’s departure.

She has been selected as Superintendent of the school district in Marion County, Florida.

“I want to congratulate Dr. Diane Gullett, who was unanimously selected this morning as the new Superintendent in Marion County, Florida. I am sad to see her leave the Clark County School District, but I am extremely grateful for her leadership for the past two years as my deputy superintendent. Marion County is lucky to have her. I am committed to serving our 320,000 students and families, and to building a team that is focused on academic excellence as a priority. I will be announcing the plans for moving forward in the near future.” Dr. Jesus Jara, CCSD Superintendent

No other details were released.