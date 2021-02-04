CCSD’s 235-page hybrid learning guide outlines in-person instruction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has developed a 235-page plan outlining its reopening plan for schools and how it will protect students and adults.

Students in Pre-K through third grade will start a hybrid of distance learning and face-to-face instruction on March 1.

READ: CCSD has posted the plan on its website at this link.

The plan lays out school protocols, cleaning, operations and the overall transition of children back into schools.

Here’s what kids can expect when they return. All students and staff must wear face coverings, there will be staggered dismissal times and limited students allowed in the bathroom at one time. Teachers and staff are encouraged to make students feel welcome and to reteach school and classroom expectations. It’s been nearly a year, since the students will have been in a classroom setting.

“I’m very confident in their health and safety measures that they’re going to take for the children, as well as their transition timeline,” said Ty Bates, CCSD parent.

CCSD offers sample schedules to see what a typical day looks like for not only elementary, but middle school and high schools. The guide offers directions for secondary schools, but it remains unknown when hybrid learning will start for those grade levels.

A study released last week from CDC doctors showed that schools which reopened in the fall did not contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in an meaningful way.