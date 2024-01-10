LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School Police Department said it is improving its policing methods to better align with community needs.

Case in point, they have a service dog named Eddie who responds to crises on Clark County School District campuses.

“Once these kids start to pet him and start to de-escalate a bit, they’re able to communicate a little bit more clearly,” Monique Abarca, a licensed social worker for CCSDPD and Eddie’s handler told 8 News Now.

Eddie, a six-year-old black Labrador Retriever, was previously owned by a military veteran. He now serves as the first-ever service dog for the Clark County School District. He became part of the CCSDPD staff in December.

“People understand that dogs are a great tool and resource in working with the community and their staff,” Abarca added.

Both Eddie and Abarca are based out of Valley High School, and cover CCSD’s Region 2, which extends from Palo Verde High School to Del Sol Academy.

“This particular area command has some of the highest calls in our whole district,” Abarca said. “Around Valley High School, there’s a lot of homelessness. There’s a lot of activity that requires police intervention.”

Abarca shared with 8 News Now that Eddie also helps to promote the well-being of officers who may be struggling to cope with the stresses of their jobs.

“It allows them a chance to kind of debrief and let loose a little bit, in a stressful and really trying environment and job,” Abarca said.

Eddie belonged to a veteran dealing with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and is credited for saving that officer’s life.

K9s for Warriors placed Eddie with CCSDPD after the agency reached out.

“These dogs have been able to disarm that hard exterior and allow them to experience their emotions in a healthy way,” Dani Bozzini, spokesperson for K9s for Warriors, said.

According to CCSDPD, its goal is to have more support dogs on staff than police dogs.