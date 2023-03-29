LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Police Department teamed up with several Las Vegas valley police departments to help put a stop to speeding on two major freeways.

On Wednesday, CCSPD and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were stationed at the I-11 and Wagon Wheel while Henderson police and North Las Vegas police were stationed on Valle Verde Drive and the 215.

Officers made a total of 239 traffic stops and issued 202 citations. According to police, most of the vehicles that were stopped were going at least 15 mph over the speed limit.

The fastest vehicle that was stopped was going 95 mph, the second fastest was going 94 mph, and the third was going 91 mph.