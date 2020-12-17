CCSDPD, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara deliver holiday cheer to valley students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CCSD Police Department delivered holiday cheer to valley neighborhoods today by continuing its annual “Shop With a Cop Program” tradition.

Determined to continue the holiday tradition despite the pandemic, officers went to the store alone this year with a wish list.

Here are a few photos shared with 8 News Now of a gift drop-off with Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara by Dean Peterson Elementary School.

Officers normally partner with a student and go to Walmart to buy items a student’s family may not otherwise be able to afford, but due to the pandemic, this year things were a little different.

The department is helping 55 children and will continue to deliver gifts through Tuesday.

