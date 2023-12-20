LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County school police are currently on pace this year to eclipse the total number of guns they seized all last year.

In total, the Clark County School District Police Department has seized 34 guns this school year, 17 on-campus and 17 off-campus. In the 2022/2023 school year, officers confiscated 49 firearms.

Last month, officers confiscated nine guns in one incident less than two miles from four CCSD schools, according to the district’s firearm confiscation report.

Since the start of school on Aug. 7, the report shows CCSDPD has caught 13 juveniles and 12 adults with guns.

Through a public records request, 8 News Now obtained several reports of gun arrests CCSDPD made in the 2023/2024 school year.

On Sept. 5, Chassidy Lewis was arrested at Lowman Elementary School.

According to documents, Lewis told police the gun was her ex-boyfriend’s and “Lewis stated she took the firearm for protection and was going to get rid of it after picking up her son.”

On Sept. 27, CCSDPD learned three men were breaking into cars near Sierra Vista High School.

Officers arrested Jamal King and the arrest report showed an officer found a fully loaded 9mm magazine in his pocket, and when the officer removed “Jamal from the patrol vehicle […] the gun fell from the suspect’s pants.”

Two days later, police stopped Curtis Watts for speeding near Variety School.

Watts refused to exit his vehicle, and according to police, threatened to run over a cop.

A CCSDPD officer, “located a black Hi-Point c9 9mm firearm under the driver seat with one round chambered and three additional rounds in the magazine.”

At a press conference in May, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara expressed outrage over the guns on campus.

“Unacceptable numbers for me as an educator and as a father,” Dr. Jara said.

Jara also said he wanted metal detectors at some schools as part of a pilot program before classes began in August. But then provided this update to 8 News Now in July.

“We’ve been testing. We’ll be doing an RFP on weapons detection, we’ll wait and see what happens. Once we get our results, we just don’t jump on things. We got to research and do our jobs,” Jara said on July 18.

CCSD refuses to release arrest reports on juveniles, including those who bring guns on campus.

The district declined to provide an update on its implementation of metal detectors, but commented on the gun seizures.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the Clark County School District Police Department is reporting all weapons confiscated on campus and off campus by CCSD Police. The additional transparency is provided to inform the public of CCSDPD’s efforts to keep community issues from reaching campuses.

As you can see from the legend on the Weapon Confiscation Report, 17 of the weapons recovered this school year were recovered off campus. That distinction is crucial to providing clarity in reporting these numbers.