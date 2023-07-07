LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Clark County students expected to be back in the classroom next month, data shows the number of guns loaded with ammunition that police seized this past school year increased from the previous year.

According to data 8 News Now obtained, the Clark County School District Police Department confiscated a total of 49 guns and 47 of those were handguns.

The district told 8 News Now that parents are responsible for searching their kids’ backpacks and being the first line of defense.

Yet, the data clearly shows that students are still bringing guns on campus, some with enough ammunition to cause major damage.

“We’re still looking at options potentially that exist out there. What’s available? What’s practical? We haven’t made any decisions on that at this point in time,” CCSD Communication Director Tod Story said.

In May, CCSD held a press conference on school safety, days after a stray bullet hit a middle school campus monitor.

Story said the district has already taken several steps on safety.

“All of the things we’re doing with perimeter fencing. Visitor management. Making sure that you know, kids are going to be safe at our schools, and that our staff is going to be safe at our schools,” Story said.

During the 2021-2022 school year, CCSDPD confiscated 60 guns, five were loaded.

It was a different picture for the 2022-2023 year. While the number of total guns seized dropped to 49, the number of loaded guns doubled to 10.

Here are some examples of guns taken:

A 9mm handgun with an extended capacity magazine with 35 rounds

A PK-380 with two hollow point rounds. Hollow-point bullets expand on impact, rather than passing straight through, potentially causing more damage to a person

A ghost gun with 30 rounds of ammo and an extended magazine. Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers and are made of plastic and metal

CCSDPD Det. Matthew Caldwell previously told 8 News Now the district needs to be more proactive.

“When you think about it, how do you stop things from happening? You’re not always going to get a phone call, or a tip that somebody might have a weapon. You need proactive policing as well,” Caldwell, who is the president of the police officers association of CCSD, said.

The district did announce in May it will introduce metal detectors in August at some high schools as part of a pilot program, but has yet to say which schools will get them.

On CCSD’s website, it says 32 guns were confiscated in the 2022-2023 school year, while data 8 News Now obtained shows 49.

That’s partly due to our data having the total number of guns CCSDPD seized during its investigations, some of which were at students’ homes.