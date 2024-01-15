LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twenty white roses with blue ribbons on their stems rested on the seats of family and friends of fallen Clark County School District police officer Andrew Craft. Behind that group of loved ones sat over 100 more mourners.

The candlelight vigil in the gymnasium at Legacy High School celebrated Craft’s life. Craft died Wednesday at Mojave High School after suffering a medical episode at the age of 37.

Craft has been an officer with the Clark County School District Police Department since 2018.

Photos of Craft, in his uniform and smiling, surrounded the crowded room at the high school where Craft had completed his CCSPD training.

CCSDPD officer Andrew Craft remembered during candle light vigil (KLAS)

CCSDPD officer Andrew Craft remembered during candle light vigil (KLAS)

CCSDPD officer Andrew Craft remembered during candle light vigil (KLAS)

Uniformed officers from other local law enforcement agencies joined those mourners, underscoring a point made by Minddie Lloyd of the Injured Police Officers Fund.

Lloyd said Craft should be remembered as an officer who faced challenges and risks the same as his peers, the same as officers from any police organization, including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“He was an amazing person and an amazing officer,” CCDPD Lieutenant Bryan Zink said. “The outpouring of not only members of our own department but from the Nevada State Police, formerly the [Nevada] Highway Patrol, where he started his career has just been amazing.”

CCSDPD officer Andrew Craft remembered during candle light vigil (KLAS)

The number of photos uploaded to the Palm Mortuary website also amazed Zink who said he was emboldened by the support expressed by the community toward both CCSPD and Craft’s family.

“His son is a CCSD student we’ve been with him every step of the way,” Zink said. “We’ve told him and his mom that he has been adopted by 186 brothers and sisters.”

The Injured Police Officer’s Fund is holding a fundraiser for Craft Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nevada Coin Mart.

A public memorial will be held at Central Christian Church at 10 a.m. Thursday.