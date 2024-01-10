LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District police officer has died after a student found him unresponsive at a North Las Vegas high school Wednesday, according to the Clark County School Police Officers Association.

The student found the officer around 1 p.m. at Mojave High School. Clark County School Police Officers Association President Matthew Caldwell said the officer suffered some sort of medical episode before he was found.

School police officers performed CPR on their colleague, but their attempts were unsuccessful, according to Caldwell.

“This is really sad. To have guys around you dedicated, he couldn’t have had a better chance,” Caldwell said.

The officer’s body was escorted in a motorcade by area law enforcement from Mojave High School to a local hospital.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released the following statement:

“With a heavy heart, I announce the passing of a Clark County School District Police Department officer. This officer’s impact on our students, schools, and community is remembered fondly. Their time with us as a CCSDPD officer will not be soon forgotten.

To the officer’s family, the entire District and I honor his service to our students and staff and extend our heartfelt condolences.

The officer’s name will be released after notification of next of kin.“