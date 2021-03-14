CCSDPD launches pop-up helmet giveaways at skate parks to promote safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more students start going back to campuses, a new initiative aims to promote helmet safety.

From BMX tricks to wheelchair back flips, action sports celebrities Aaron Fotheringham and Jonathan Bronson visited Doc Romeo Park in the northwest valley Sunday to not just show off their skills but share an important message.

“I just want to help and talk to the kids about helmet safety,” Bronson said.

“Just show that helmets aren’t lame,” added Fotheringham.

HELMET GIVEAWAY: An officer with @ccsdpd starts an initiative to focus on helmet safety. CCSDPD plans to start pop-up helmet events at skate parks around the valley. The department is partnering with sports action stars to encourage children to wear helmets #8NN pic.twitter.com/hT4gbTW9pe — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) March 15, 2021

The duo is partnering with the Clark County School District Police Department to promote the start of pop-up helmet giveaways at skate parks.

Officer Terry McAninch leads this effort after noticing a troubling trend.

“During distance learning, kids would knock out their online stuff and then, I’d see more kids at the skate park. I’d stop in and say hi and started noticing they don’t have helmets but they didn’t have an avenue to get them to them,” said Officer McAninch. “If we can get one, stop one fatality or injury, that’s the main goal.”

The department normally does a free helmet giveaway with Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas once a year, but McAninch wants to improve the outreach with the dealership, especially now as more children go back to campuses.

“Instead of doing a one shot, parents may not be able to get to with their kids, now they can go, I guess go fish where the fish are and go where the children actually need them the most,” said Rick Nelson — of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.

They are all working to prevent another statistic by encouraging safety.

“Been to quite a few accidents of students who’ve been hit by cars on their way to or from school,” Officer McAninch said. “The ones with helmets, I see it, within a few days back at school. The ones without, sometimes they’re in the hospital awhile before we see them. “

The department plans to reward children seen wearing helmets at skate parks with prizes.

CCSDPD reports up to 25 percent of children under the age of 14 use helmets kids between the ages of 11 and 14 are the least likely to wear a bicycle helmet.