LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District police have seized more than a dozen guns since the current school year started on Aug. 7.

According to district data, the Clark County School District Police Department confiscated 14 guns so far in the 2023-2024 academic year. Out of those, 13 were handguns and one was a long gun.

The most recent seizure happened off-campus on Sept. 14 near Needles Highway and El Mirage in Laughlin.

Sept. 12 was the last time CCSDPD found a firearm on campus when a student brought a handgun to Eldorado High School, according to records.

8 News Now obtained data through a records request that shows CCSDPD confiscated 60 guns during the 2021-2022 school year, at least five of those were loaded.

In the 2022-2023 school year, CCSDPD seized 49 guns and 10 were loaded.