CCSD works to get into full compliance with Nevada’s reorganization bill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District Board of Trustees took place Thursday night to discuss reorganizing district operations.

The Board of School Trustees appoints a trustee to sit on the Subcommittee on implementing the reorganization of the Clark County School District and compliance with Nevada Revised Statutes.

The Board of School Trustees voted 4 to 3 to appoint District A Trustee Lisa Guzman to the Subcommittee on the Nevada State Board of Education.

Back in 2015, there was a push to break up large districts into smaller ones.

In 2019, CCSD School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara planned to break the district into three ‘sub-districts’ officials’ hoping it would improve the quality of education in Southern Nevada. But the district hasn’t implemented them.

The reorganization would comply with Nevada’s revised statutes, which the bill passed into law in 2017 by the state legislature.

Regular meetings of the Board of School Trustees are held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.