CCSD working to figure out if students will return to campus this fall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is preparing for summer school and figuring out how to bring students back to campus in the fall. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara addressed a lot of those questions this afternoon.

Jara is putting together a working group right now. It will consist of parents, teachers, central office staff and others in the district.

Their goal is to figure out what the first day of school will look like on Aug. 10.

“Whether it will be a staggered, whether it will be a face-to-face, obviously too early to tell, but we’re going to have plans in place. So, our first meeting will be in the first 14 days of May,” said Jara.

The type of school schedule remains unknown, but Jara said clean facilities remain a priority for the district when staff and students return.

He also mentioned the district is looking at COVID-19 and antibody testing. There are no policies yet about anyone needing a test in order to go back to school.

“We’re going to rely on the medical experts, if they’re going to require,” said Jara. “Right now, we just have to be ready.”

Regarding summer school, the district will offer credit recovery for students between sixth and 12th grades via distance education.

CCSD is also connecting with community partners like the YMCA to help students keep up with their academics.

“Sharing some of our curriculum content so it’s not just, you know, play, so there’s an opportunity for them, as well, to try and catch up some of the learning loss that we’re projecting to see and experience this summer,” Jara noted.

The district is also monitoring potential teacher vacancies. Efforts continue to fill spots as soon as possible, even during the pandemic.

Jara told 8 News Now there’s roughly 500 teachers still needing to take the state required certification tests.

“Currently right now, we’re waiting on the Department of Education,” said Jara. “My biggest concern right now is with the praxis testing that we’ve delayed because of social distancing, so we’re waiting for the Department of Education to release guidance.”

As for the district budget reductions, Jara said any announcement from the state has now been delayed. It will likely not be known this week, as previously expected.