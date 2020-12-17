CCSD wishes families, district staff a happy holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks wished teachers, support professionals, administrative staff and district families a happy holiday season.

“I wanted to reflect on the challenges of the difficult year we have endured and cautious optimism for the year ahead. None of us could have prepared for what we faced in 2020,” Jara said.

“I know it has not been easy, but I am so grateful for each and every one of you. We haven’t always agreed on the best path, the right actions or the next steps, but we have stayed together as one team, and together, we will continue to make our way through this and move forward to better times,” he added.

On behalf of Clark County School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jesus F. Jara, we want to wish our teachers, support professionals, administrative staff and all CCSD families a happy holiday season. pic.twitter.com/HmED67AO7M — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) December 17, 2020

Brooks chimed in, saying, “So let’s say farewell to 2020 by staying put and staying safe. Happy Holidays!”

“Our mission to provide the best education and learning experience for our Clark County kids will still be priority one. And as we head into this new year together, let’s celebrate this holiday by renewing our commitment to achieving these together, as one community,” Jara encouraged.