CCSD will use hospital-grade disinfectant system in schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District announced Wednesday it’s implementing another layer to its health protection for students and staff and will roll out a new disinfection system this week to clean classrooms at every school.

The R-Zero Arc UV-C system is a mobile unit and CCSD says every school campus in the district will have one. According to a CCSD news release, it “enables every campus to effectively and efficiently destroy 99.99% of surface and airborne pathogens in a classroom in less than 7 minutes in unoccupied rooms, without the use of harmful chemicals.”

According to R-Zero, the system is being used in hundreds of schools and districts across more than 16 states, and says many districts have reported 0% COVID transmission in their schools after adding the system to ongoing health and safety measures.

“Ensuring the health and safety of every student, teacher, and staff member across our district has always been our highest priority,” said Jeff Wagner, Chief of Facilities at Clark County School District.

In the long term, Wagner says the technology will also be a solution to protect against the flu and all common infectious illnesses that contribute to absenteeism.