CCSD will test using school buses to get Wi-Fi to students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the issues that the Clark County School District has been challenged with during distance learning is students who don’t have access to internet.

The district will begin testing a system that uses buses for Wi-Fi access at various locations throughout the Las Vegas valley on Friday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:14 p.m. School buses will park along the designated 13 routes and will operate daily allowing students to get Wi-Fi access.

Students will be able to access the Wi-Fi signal up to 400 feet from the bus.

Those who have Wi-Fi access in their homes are being asked to stay in their homes and utilize their own connectivity to further assist with social distancing. 

