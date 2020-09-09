CCSD will provide free school meals to all students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District announced Wednesday that any child between the ages of 2 to 18 years old will be able to get free school meals.

Some families had been paying for school lunches with the start of the new school year but the district was able to get a waiver extended by the USDA making the school lunches free going forward. Students are already offered free breakfasts.

CCSD released a list of FAQ’s to provide more information on how families can get those free meals during distance learning.

Q: When and where can meals be picked up?

A: Students and parents/guardians may pick up a meal at any one of CCSD’s approximately 300 meal sites during their serving time.

To verify your student’s enrolled site is serving meals or to find the nearest location along with service times, visit: ccsd.nutrislice.com.

Q: What are the serving times at schools?

A: Serving times at CCSD’s school meal sites are Monday-Friday excluding holidays. The majority of our sites use the following scheduled times for school meal pick up:

Elementary Schools: 7:00a.m. – 10:00a.m.

Middle Schools: 10:00a.m. – 1:00p.m.

High Schools: 11:00a.m. – 2:00p.m

Some combined-site hours may vary. Visit ccsd.nutrislice.com for school meal service times for the site nearest you.

Q: How many meals can be picked up at a time?

A: One breakfast meal and one lunch meal will be provided per child per day.

Q: Can both breakfast and lunch be picked up at the same time?

A: Yes, both breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time.

Q: Are menus available?

A: Yes, menus are available online at https://ccsd.nutrislice.com

Q: What is needed for meal pick up?

A: Please have student identification cards, student numbers or student’s name, grade, and enrolled school site available for each meal being picked up. If possible, have the student ID card present when picking up meals or if a student ID card is not present then please be able to verbally provide the following information:

· Name(s) of students

· Student Identification Number(s)

· School Location(s)

· Grade level(s) of students

Q: Where at the school will the meals be distributed from?

A: Meals will be distributed from the parking lot at each school with a food site.

Q. How long will these meals be provided?

A. Meals will be provided following USDA guidelines under this model through December 31, 2020.



Q: Will COVID-19 safety procedures be in place?

A: Yes, students and parents/guardians will be required to wear a face covering when picking up meals. CCSD Food Service staff will also use face masks.



SPECIAL DIETS

Q: How do I order my children’s medically approved special diet meals?

A: Please refer to the this Website for instructions.

Q: Where do I pick up my child’s medically approved special diet meals?

A: Special diets may be picked up at the school of attendance or with advanced notice of at least four working days at an alternate school location. Please contact the Food Service Department at 702-799-8123 x5122 for assistance.