CCSD votes in favor of settlement for family of teen shot, killed at Canyon Springs High School

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School Board voted Thursday in favor of a $100,000 settlement for a family who lost their son to on-campus violence. According to North Las Vegas Police, 18-year-old Dalvin Brown was shot and killed at Canyon Springs High School last September.

Police said the junior was gunned down near the school’s baseball field after a fight. Sixteen-year-old Sakai French is facing charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property for the Sept. 11 shooting. Sakai is being charged as an adult.

According to his arrest report, there was a planned fight involving three students beating another student after school near the baseball fields. Brown and French were involved in the fight when Sakai shot Brown.

North Las Vegas Police interviewed one of the students involved in the fight who initially said he didn’t know French’s name, but later admitted to having lied and identified him as the shooter.

French was a student at Cheyenne High School. He is being held on $1 million bail. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 2.

