LAS VEGAS – A volunteer coach within the Clark County School District is off the job. The Clark County School District Police Department arrested 27-year-old Joshua Youngblood Monday on one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual misconduct with a student.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Shadow Ridge High School in October 2019. Youngblood has been terminated as a volunteer coach as of today.

Youngblood had been a volunteer coach since May 2018.