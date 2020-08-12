CCSD virtual meeting to address magnet, CTA distance learning questions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families who have students in magnet or career and technical programs could get questions answered Wednesday on how distance learning will take place.

There’s a virtual meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Facebook to discuss magnet and CTA programs. There are numerous career-based programs offered by the district and include everything from culinary, theater, pre-med, finance and forensic science. The programs are designed to prepare students interested in various careers. The meeting will be streamed on the CCSD parents’ page on Facebook.

Parents have raised concerns about how those programs will be handled during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and CCSD Trustee Deanna Wright help a virtual town hall and addressed some concerns.

“I don’t expect, and I don’t think anybody does expect that kids will be on the computer for six hours and 11 minutes,” Jara said. “There will be an opportunity for independent work as well, small group instruction.”

One major concern for parents is keeping their kids engaged in front of a computer screen. The district is setting up a learning hotline for students who may be struggling at home.

The “Learning Line” is set up to help students if they are struggling with school. CCSD says it will go live on Aug. 24, and it will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. The number is (702) 799-6644

